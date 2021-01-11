Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker out for season with broken wrist

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker has a broken wrist and will miss the final two months of the Wildcats' season, coach Sean Miller said on his radio show Monday.
Baker was the Wildcats' second leading scorer and starting shooting guard, averaging 12.0 points a game. He had been in a shooting slump lately, going 1 for 15 from 3-point range in his last three games, but suffered an ankle injury in the first game (at Washington State) and then injured his wrist on Saturday against UCLA.
Miller said after Saturday's game that Baker would probably get an X-ray that evening but UA said Baker was still being evaluated as of Sunday and had no update on Monday before Miller's show.
A reserve combo guard last season, Baker moved into a featured role for the Wildcats immediately this season. He had 33 points with 7-for-9 shooting in UA's Jan. 7 win over NAU and 29 points while hitting 8 for 13 3s against Stanford on Jan. 19.