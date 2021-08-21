Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson breaks foot, could miss start of season

Arizona sophomore guard Pelle Larsson is questionable for the start of the 2021-22 season after breaking his foot.
A UA spokesman confirmed Saturday evening that Larsson broke a foot, likely not from one particular incident but from an accumulation of events. The Arizona Desert Swarm first reported the news after spotting Larsson in a boot at the UA volleyball scrimmage Saturday.
A 6-foot-5 combo guard from Sweden who transferred from Utah last spring, Larsson tried out for the Swedish national World Cup prequalifying team earlier this month. He did not make the team, possibly in part because he was limited with his foot.
Larsson has since returned to Tucson in time for classes to start on Monday and has been expected to play a major reserve or starting role for the Wildcats this season.
While UA did not specify a timetable for Larsson's return, a broken foot can sideline a player for 6-12 weeks, suggesting Larsson will miss some of the preseason and possibly the early season. UA is scheduled to open the season on Nov. 9 against NAU.
In late September 2017, then-UA guard Rawle Alkins broke a foot and did not return for 11 weeks, debuting in early December. Alkins then played nine games before missing three of the next four when some pain returned.
Even though Larsson will miss some critical preseason time, he has already spent most of the summer in Tucson learning the system of new coach Tommy Lloyd and is a veteran of Pac-12 play.
On July 1, when UA made some players available for comment following a workout, Larsson spoke about how his role could be fluid. He is expected to play point guard along with Justin Kier and Kerr Kriisa, but can also play off the ball.
“I think the way that we play, who brings the ball up and who’s the point guard is not going to matter that much,” Larsson said, “because I think we’re gonna have a lot of ball handlers, you know, people coming off screens — me Kerr, Benn (Mathurin) and Justin, just a lot of guys. So I think that will be a shared responsibility for all of us guys.”
Larsson started 18 of 25 games for Utah last season, starting at point guard late in the season, while averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
After the season, Larsson returned to Sweden and entered the transfer portal about five weeks after Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired. Larsson then committed to Arizona on May 9, less than a month after Lloyd was named the Wildcats’ new coach in mid-April.
“I got a great feel for from the coaches, what they wanted to create here and what Tommy was bringing from Gonzaga,” Larsson said. “And just looking at the rosters and the new coaches, it just was a great fit for me.”
Larsson, who collected 14 points and four assists against the Wildcats on Feb. 4 in Salt Lake City last season, said the Pac-12 as a whole is a good fit for his game.
“I know some leagues are a little bit more muscle and a little more bang, not as much finesse,” Larsson said. “So the Pac-12 just fits me more as a European, I think.”
After that July 1 workout, Lloyd said Larsson could play for any program in the country.
"Pelle had a really good freshman year at Utah, has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous body," Lloyd said. "He's real, real high potential."