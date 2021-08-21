Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson breaks foot, could miss start of season

In late September 2017, then-UA guard Rawle Alkins broke a foot and did not return for 11 weeks, debuting in early December. Alkins then played nine games before missing three of the next four when some pain returned.

Even though Larsson will miss some critical preseason time, he has already spent most of the summer in Tucson learning the system of new coach Tommy Lloyd and is a veteran of Pac-12 play.

On July 1, when UA made some players available for comment following a workout, Larsson spoke about how his role could be fluid. He is expected to play point guard along with Justin Kier and Kerr Kriisa, but can also play off the ball.

“I think the way that we play, who brings the ball up and who’s the point guard is not going to matter that much,” Larsson said, “because I think we’re gonna have a lot of ball handlers, you know, people coming off screens — me Kerr, Benn (Mathurin) and Justin, just a lot of guys. So I think that will be a shared responsibility for all of us guys.”

Larsson started 18 of 25 games for Utah last season, starting at point guard late in the season, while averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.