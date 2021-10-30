 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson returns to full practices after August foot surgery

UA transfer guard Pelle Larsson is on track to return for the Wildcats' regular-season opener on Nov. 9 after breaking his foot in August.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Sophomore guard Pelle Larsson began participating in full practice drills this week, putting him on track to return in time for Arizona’s Nov. 9 regular-season opener with NAU.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he didn't expect Larsson to play in the Wildcats’ exhibition game on Monday against Eastern New Mexico. But by returning against NAU, Larsson could wind up playing a full college season after breaking his foot while training with the Swedish national team in early August.

“If he had to (play Monday) he could but I don’t think that’s the plan,” Lloyd said. “He’s done live drills with us. He’s run up and down the floor as we’ve scrimmaged. So he’s playing basketball.”

The general timetable for returning from a foot injury such as Larsson’s is 8-12 weeks. UA has not specified how much time he was expected to miss, but Lloyd said he's always planned to have Larsson back for the season opener.

“I haven't wanted to count on anything and I wanted to focus on the guys on the court,” Lloyd said. “But we’ve also made sure we've assimilated him in enough stuff that he's going to be able to pick things up quickly” when he returns.

Larsson started 18 of 25 games as a freshman for Utah last season, averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, and then entered the transfer portal in April after Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired.

At Arizona, Larsson is expected to start at shooting guard or at least play a key reserve combo guard role. The Wildcats have four returning starters from their final game last season -- – guard Kerr Kriisa, forward Bennedict Mathurin, forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Christian Koloko – while Larsson could become a starter at shooting guard, or at least play a major reserve role at both guard spots.

Guard Justin Kier, wing Dalen Terry and forward Kim Aiken are also battling for spots in the starting lineup.

