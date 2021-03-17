Arizona Wildcats guard Terrell Brown enters transfer portal

Brown and Lee have played four seasons of college basketball already, but the NCAA decided not to count this season against four-year eligibility clocks, allowing them a fifth year if they wanted it.

Both have reasons to use that year seeking resume-polishing experiences elsewhere.

If James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker and Kerr Kriisa all return to Arizona's backcourt next season, Brown is likely facing another sixth-man type of role. The leading scorer in the WAC last season at Seattle U, Brown averaged 25.6 minutes but just 7.3 points this season.

Brown took over a starting role when Baker broke his wrist on Jan. 9, but later relinquished it to Kriisa, who began starting on Feb. 11 against Oregon State and continued starting the rest of the season except for against Washington on Senior Day. In that Feb. 27 game, Brown started but was 1 for 11 and missed all six 3-pointers he took.

“In some ways, he might have wanted to play too well tonight,” UA coach Sean Miller said after that game. “This is his final home game, at least this season, and he was honored before the game. I think it’s the first time his family has actually been able to see him play live. And I never really saw him relax out there."