Arizona Wildcats hang on to spot in AP Top 25 men's poll

Arizona hung on to the final spot in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, down from No. 24 despite not playing, after Wichita State moved in.
The Wildcats and Oregon (No. 4), who will meet in Eugene on Jan. 9, are the only ranked Pac-12 teams this week. Washington fell out after losing to Houston in the final of the Diamond Head Classic.
In the NCAA's NET rating, Arizona moved up to 18, while Kenpom has UA at 16 and Sagarin has the Wildcats at 26.
FWIW, I dropped Arizona last week and haven't had Washington ranked since Nov. 25 but do have Colorado at 23 and Oregon at 9. (I also didn't find Louisville's overtime loss at Kentucky was much of a sin, so kept the Cardinals at No. 4 especially in light of Ohio State's loss to West Virginia in Cleveland).
Here was my AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Gonzaga
2 Duke
3 Kansas
4 Louisville
5 Ohio State
6 Baylor
7 San Diego State
8 Auburn
9 Oregon
10 Villanova
11 Memphis
12 Maryland
13 Michigan
14 Kentucky
15 West Virginia
16 Virginia
17 Michigan State
18 Butler
19 Florida State
20 Wichita State
21 Penn State
22 Iowa
23 Colorado
24 Dayton
25 Arkansas
After running to an 11-1 start against a weak schedule, Stanford fell apart early against Kansas.
However, the Jayhawks had a real scare on their way home after the game.
(Although Kansas was flying charter with an airline known to fly college and pro teams, UA usually flies charter via a different airline, Allegiant.)
While many other Pac-12 teams won easily in their final pre-conference warmups Sunday -- Colorado, Oregon, OSU, WSU and USC -- Cal coach Mark Fox again found "there's a lot to address" after the Bears lost to Harvard.