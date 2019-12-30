Arizona Wildcats hang on to spot in AP Top 25 men's poll
Arizona Wildcats hang on to spot in AP Top 25 men's poll

121519-spt-ua bk-p35.jpg

UA guard Nico Mannion, left, and coach Sean Miller await the decision on the placement of the inbounds pass in Saturday’s loss to Gonzaga. The Wildcats are ranked No. 15 in the NET ratings and No. 16 in the Associated Press poll with one game left in the nonconference season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona hung on to the final spot in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, down from No. 24 despite not playing, after Wichita State moved in.

The Wildcats and Oregon (No. 4), who will meet in Eugene on Jan. 9, are the only ranked Pac-12 teams this week. Washington fell out after losing to Houston in the final of the Diamond Head Classic.

In the NCAA's NET rating, Arizona moved up to 18, while Kenpom has UA at 16 and Sagarin has the Wildcats at 26.

FWIW, I dropped Arizona last week and haven't had Washington ranked since Nov. 25 but do have Colorado at 23 and Oregon at 9. (I also didn't find Louisville's overtime loss at Kentucky was much of a sin, so kept the Cardinals at No. 4 especially in light of Ohio State's loss to West Virginia in Cleveland).

Here was my AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Gonzaga

2 Duke

3 Kansas

4 Louisville

5 Ohio State

6 Baylor

7 San Diego State

8 Auburn

9 Oregon

10 Villanova

11 Memphis

12 Maryland

13 Michigan

14 Kentucky

15 West Virginia

16 Virginia

17 Michigan State

18 Butler

19 Florida State

20 Wichita State

21 Penn State

22 Iowa

23 Colorado

24 Dayton

25 Arkansas

After running to an 11-1 start against a weak schedule, Stanford fell apart early against Kansas.

However, the Jayhawks had a real scare on their way home after the game.

(Although Kansas was flying charter with an airline known to fly college and pro teams, UA usually flies charter via a different airline, Allegiant.)

While many other Pac-12 teams won easily in their final pre-conference warmups Sunday -- Colorado, Oregon, OSU, WSU and USC -- Cal coach Mark Fox again found "there's a lot to address" after the Bears lost to Harvard.

