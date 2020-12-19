 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats have all 14 active players in Santa Cruz to play Stanford
Arizona freshman Bennedict Mathurin sports a new look during warmups for the Wildcats' game against Stanford on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Arizona brought all of its active players while the Wildcats and Stanford passed all the COVID-19 protocols to play Saturday's game at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The only Wildcats who did not make the trip would not have been able to play anyway: Guard Kerr Kriisa is stuck in the NCAA clearinghouse while forward Daniel Batcho is nursing a knee injury, and having extra players on a road trip only increases risk in the COVID era.

The Wildcats have filed their same starting lineup of James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker, Dalen Terry, Jordan Brown and Christian Koloko.

The Wildcats and Cardinal are playing Saturday at the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate. Former Arizona guard Nico Mannion is expected to play at least part of this season here after signing a two-way deal with the Warriors.

