ANAHEIM, Calif. – In front of a tiny but mostly pro-Arizona crowd in the Wooden Legacy’s late game, the Wildcats had to find their own energy while struggling to a 42-42 halftime tie against Pepperdine.
The Wildcats allowed the Waves to shoot 53.6 percent overall and hit 6 of 14 3-pointers while the teams tied on the glass with 16 rebounds each.
Pepperdine guard Colbey Ross matched Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji’s efficiency, with Ross hitting 5 of 6 from the field, including both 3-pointers he tried. Nnaji had eight points and six rebounds for UA, while Josh Green had 11 points and five rebounds.
With the game tied at 35 entering the final four minutes, the Wildcats took their biggest lead, 40-35, after Jemarl Baker hit a 3-pointer and Chase Jeter scored inside.
But Pepperdine came back to rattle off seven straight points, the last on a 3-pointer from Jade Smith in the left corner where the Waves found particularly good looks, while a floater inside from Green tied the game entering halftime.
Pepperdine jumped to an early 8-5 start after hitting two of its first three 3-pointers, prompting Miller to call timeout just three minutes into the game.The Wildcats pulled ahead 11-10 but never built a lead of more than two points over the first 12 minutes thanks to Pepperdine’s 3-point shooting and rebounding.
Over the first 12 minutes of the game, Pepperdine hit 4 of 7 3-pointers, with power forward Skylar Chavez hitting two of them plus a 20-footer from the left corner.
The Waves led 28-27 after Green dunked with 7:49 left in the half to pull the Wildcats within a point before the game went into another tie at 35-35 entering the final four minutes when Ross and UA’s Max Hazzard traded 3-pointers.
The winner of the game will face Penn on Friday at 9:30 p.m. while the loser will play UCF at 7 p.m. Penn hung on for a 68-67 win in the first evening game at the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.