 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats' Ira Lee to return from concussion vs. Eastern Washington
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats' Ira Lee to return from concussion vs. Eastern Washington

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11), front, holds up his fist in celebration during the first half of Arizona Wildcats's season opener against the Grambling State Tigers at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 27, 2020. Arizona won 74-55 against Grambling State.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona senior forward Ira Lee is scheduled to play Saturday against Eastern Washington after returning to practice over the last week following a concussion in the preseason.

UA coach Sean Miller said Friday during a Zoom news conference that Lee is now "full blast" after gradually introducing practice work over the past week.

"At first, we took it very slow," Miller said. "It's almost like a rehabilitation process. There's the rest, there's being in a quiet room so that they can recover. Then you start to ramp up your heart rate and take inventory of where the young man is after a certain period, and you grow it and built it, and you're checking with him constantly to see how his symptoms are."

As it turned out, Lee missed only one game, on Nov. 29 game against Grambling State, because four other would-be opponents pulled out because of COVID issues.

While freshman guard Kerr Kriisa has returned to Tucson, Miller said his eligibility status remains unknown. Kriisa has not made it through the NCAA clearinghouse and spent last week in his home country of Estonia to play for its national team.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News