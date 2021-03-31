Arizona Wildcats' James Akinjo makes it official: He'll test NBA waters

Arizona guard James Akinjo announced as expected Wednesday he will test the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Wildcats next season.

Akinjo was a member of the 10-player first-team all-Pac-12 first-team this season, averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range. He also averaged 35.6 minutes in Pac-12 play, relied on heavily especially between Jemarl Baker's Jan. 9 wrist injury and the beginning of Kerr Kriisa's eligibility on Feb. 4.

Akinjo transferred from Georgetown in the middle of last season as a sophomore and played last season as a junior. Since the NCAA is not counting this season toward the four-year maximum, Akinjo has two seasons remaining to play in college if he wants to.

The NBA Draft will be held July 29 and players have until July 19 to withdraw, though the NCAA deadline for players to return will likely be July 7 based on past precedent. The NCAA has not set a deadline but typically makes it 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine, which is set for June 21-27.