Arizona Wildcats' Josh Green asks for help aiding Australian wildfire crisis

  • Updated

Arizona guard Josh Green (0) slams into Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) on a drive into the paint in the first half of their Pac-12 game at Gil Coliseum, January 12, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Saying it hurts to be far away from his native Australia while wildfires have been devastating the country, Arizona freshman Josh Green asked followers via Twitter to donate to the Australian Red Cross.

Green grew up in northwest Sydney and moved to the Phoenix area in 2014.

As he returns to his home state to face two teams that did not offer him scholarships, Utah's Timmy Allen says "life works its way for a reason."

The Salt Lake Tribune's Josh Newman enjoyed hitting some highlights of Tucson.

