Arizona Wildcats' Josh Green asks for help aiding Australian wildfire crisis

Saying it hurts to be far away from his native Australia while wildfires have been devastating the country, Arizona freshman Josh Green asked followers via Twitter to donate to the Australian Red Cross.
As most of you know, my home country of Australia has been devastated by bush fires. It hurts being so far away from home, but I’m doing all I can to help!! Please join me in donating to the @RedCrossAU! Anything helps and it’s for a great cause. https://t.co/ejJ5vR9E4L pic.twitter.com/NJcOnIIC1W— Josh Green (@josh_green6) January 16, 2020
Green grew up in northwest Sydney and moved to the Phoenix area in 2014.
