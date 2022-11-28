Arizona Wildcats jump to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll

After beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Invitational last week, Arizona jumped from No. 14 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats were ranked behind only Houston, Texas and Virginia, while Purdue was fifth. UCLA dropped to No. 21.

It was the Wildcats' first Top 5 appearance of the season. They finished at No. 2 last season (the final AP poll is taken before the NCAA Tournament) and opened this season at No. 17, then spent the last two weeks at No. 14.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play two early Pac-12 games this week -- at Utah on Thursday and at home Sunday against Cal -- before returning to nonconference play.

FWIW, here was the ballot I sent the AP:

1 Houston

2 Texas

3 Virginia

4 Purdue

5 Arizona

6 UconnNEW

7 Baylor

8 Auburn

9 Gonzaga

10 Creighton

11 Arkansas

12 Tennessee

13 Indiana

14 Kansas

15 Alabama

16 Michigan State

17 Duke

18 North Carolina

19 Illinois

20 UCLA

21 Kentucky

22 San Diego State

23 Ohio State

24 Maryland

25 Mississippi State

Oumar Ballo could pick up the Pac-12 Player of the Week award on top of his Maui Invitational MVP, after averaging 21.0 points and 10.7 rebounds in the Wildcats' three games at Maui.