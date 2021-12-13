Arizona Wildcats jump to No. 8 in AP Top 25, first Top 10 ranking since 2017-18

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, its highest ranking since early in the 2017-18 season.

Wins over Wyoming and Illinois helped move the Wildcats into the Top 10 for the first time since Jan. 29, 2018, when they were ranked ninth after winning six straight Pac-12 games.

Then with eventual No. 1 NBA pick Deandre Ayton, Arizona was ranked as high as No. 2 earlier that season but dropped from second to unranked for two weeks after losing all three games it played at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The computer rankings have the Wildcats rated even higher this week. Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA's NET ratings, No. 5 by Sagarin and Torvik, and No. 7 by Kenpom. The Wildcats are 3-0 in Quadrant 1 games as defined in the NET formula, having won one more Q1 game than Baylor, which was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll but No. 2 in the NET.