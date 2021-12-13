Arizona Wildcats jump to No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25, first Top 10 ranking since 2017-18

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, its highest ranking since early in the 2017-18 season, after beating Wyoming and Illinois last week.

It was the Wildcats’ first time in the Top 10 since Jan. 29, 2018. Arizona was ranked as high as No. 2 earlier that season but dropped from second to unranked for two weeks after losing all three games it played at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Wildcats were not ranked during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, though they reached as high as No. 12 early in 2019-20 after winning the Wooden Legacy event.

Arizona will have the opportunity to move much higher over the next few weeks, with three road games against ranked teams. Tennessee (Dec. 22) was ranked No. 18, UCLA (Dec. 3) landed at No. 4 and USC (Jan. 2) was ranked No. 10.

The Wildcats are now 9-0, with road wins over Oregon State and Illinois, plus marquee neutral-site wins over Wichita State and Michigan. Arizona will host Northern Colorado on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at McKale Center.