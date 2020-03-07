Arizona Wildcats lose 69-63 to Washington despite Dylan Smith's six 3-pointers

Arizona stayed close with Washington over the first seven minutes of the game, but things changed after guard Dylan Smith went down after taking an elbow to the face from Washington’s Isaiah Stewart.

Officials ruled Stewart’s elbow was inadvertent and did not call a foul o the play, but Smith went to the locker room and did not return to the game for nearly six minutes. He returned to the bench after three minutes ticked off the clock, holding an ice bag to his head while having cotton stuffed in his nose.

By the time Smith returned to the game with 5:57 to go, the Huskies had a 29-16 lead, with McDaniels having just hit a 3-pointer and making a layup after Marcus Tsohonis stole the ball from UA’s Josh Green. Washington went up by 15, when Elijah Hardy drove inside with 5:28 to go before the Wildcats cut it to 33-23 with 1:42 left.

But from there, the Wildcats let Washington big man Sam Timmons open for a 3-pointer he hit, while Naz Carter drove inside for a short jumper after Nico Mannion threw an errant pass inside and the Huskies wound up with a 15-point lead again at halftime.

The Wildcats were again playing without two reserve players: Guard Max Hazzard, who is being held out for what UA is calling personal reasons, and center Chase Jeter, who was suspended for both UA’s games this weekend for unspecified reasons.

