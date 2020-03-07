Arizona Wildcats lose 69-63 to Washington despite Dylan Smith's six 3-pointers

As it did during a close win in Seattle earlier this season, Arizona struggled to adjust to Washington’s zone defense Saturday but this time it took too long.
In a 69-63 loss to Washington, Arizona shot 20 percent in the first half while falling behind by 15 at halftime and never completely erased the deficit, despite a spirited Senior Day effort from guard Dylan Smith.
The Wildcats’ only four-year player, though he began his career at UNC Asheville, Smith hit 6 of 8 3-pointers in the second and finished with a team-high 19 points. Jaden McDaniels scored 20 to lead Washington.
The loss dropped Arizona to 20-11 and a final Pac-12 record of 10-8, although the Wildcats were already locked into the No. 5 Pac-12 Tournament seed before the game began. Arizona will face Washington again on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in a Pac-12 Tournament first round game in Las Vegas.
Washington, similarly locked into the No. 12 seed before the game began, finished its regular season at 15-16 and 5-14, having finished last in the Pac-12 after winning it with a 15-3 record last season.
Arizona trailed just 55-51 when Christian Koloko was called for reaching over the back of Washington’s Isaiah Stewart – and then was called for a technical for appealing the call. The two fouls resulted in four Washington made free throws, two by McDaniels and two by Stewart, and the Wildcats never recovered even as Smith hit his sixth 3-pointer.
Washington expanded a 15-point halftime lead to 38-23 when Isaiah Stewart dunked inside 30 seconds into the half, but Smith then hit three 3-pointers within 66 seconds – all from the right corner and wing -- to singlehandedly pull UA within 10 points, 42-32. Then, after Stewart scored inside, Smith fired in a 25-footer from above the top of the key to cut the Huskies’ lead to single digits, just 44-35.
Mannion later hit a 3-pointer to cut Washington’s lead to 48-40 with 12 minutes left in the game and a 6-0 run, thanks to a three-point play from Mannion, pulled UA to within 53-48 with 8:46 left. Mannion had hit a near-3-pointer from the right corner when he drew a foul from Washington’s Hameir Wright, then made the ensuing free throw to keep the game.
In the first half, Arizona shot just 20% and committed 10 turnovers against Washington’s zone defense while falling behind 38-23 at halftime
Jaden McDaniels, a projected NBA first-round pick who comes off the bench for the Huskies, had 11 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots.
Josh Green had eight points to lead Arizona. While Green made the only 3-pointer he took, his teammates missed all of theirs, seven in total.
Arizona also allowed the Huskies to score 16 points off their 10 turnovers while the Huskies outscored them 22-4 in the paint.
Arizona stayed close with Washington over the first seven minutes of the game, but things changed after guard Dylan Smith went down after taking an elbow to the face from Washington’s Isaiah Stewart.
Officials ruled Stewart’s elbow was inadvertent and did not call a foul o the play, but Smith went to the locker room and did not return to the game for nearly six minutes. He returned to the bench after three minutes ticked off the clock, holding an ice bag to his head while having cotton stuffed in his nose.
By the time Smith returned to the game with 5:57 to go, the Huskies had a 29-16 lead, with McDaniels having just hit a 3-pointer and making a layup after Marcus Tsohonis stole the ball from UA’s Josh Green. Washington went up by 15, when Elijah Hardy drove inside with 5:28 to go before the Wildcats cut it to 33-23 with 1:42 left.
But from there, the Wildcats let Washington big man Sam Timmons open for a 3-pointer he hit, while Naz Carter drove inside for a short jumper after Nico Mannion threw an errant pass inside and the Huskies wound up with a 15-point lead again at halftime.
The Wildcats were again playing without two reserve players: Guard Max Hazzard, who is being held out for what UA is calling personal reasons, and center Chase Jeter, who was suspended for both UA’s games this weekend for unspecified reasons.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe