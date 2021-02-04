Arizona Wildcats lose 73-58 at Utah

Wearing his first name “Kerr” on the back of his No. 25 jersey – just as Steve Kerr wore it over three decades ago -- Kriisa made his debut after the first media timeout. He did not take a shot over seven minutes played in the first half but dished two assists, having been expected to give the Wildcats an additional boost of ballhandling and shooting off the bench.

Kriisa was initially expected to become eligible Saturday at Colorado, because the NCAA ruled he had to sit out 70% of UA’s games, but because Arizona’s March 6 game with ASU was moved up to Jan. 25, he was able to play Thursday. Entering Thursday, Arizona had effectively “played” 70% of its games (19), which counted 17 actually played games plus two that were canceled or postponed (San Diego and Oregon).

Kriisa finished the game going 0 for 2 from the field with two assists.

"It was nice to have him out there and you could kind of see his spark a little bit," Miller said. "I'm glad we had him. I'm not so sure if we didn't have him with the predicament that we were in if the score would have been more lopsided. But he helped us."