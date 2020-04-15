Arizona Wildcats make additions of Ben Mathurin, Terrell Brown official as signing day opens

Arizona officially welcomed Montreal freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin and grad transfer Terrell Brown via Twitter, signaling that the school has received their paperwork.
Mathurin (pronounced Ma-Thur-een) had been expected to sign a letter-of-intent while Brown, as a transfer, was instead to sign non-binding scholarship papers. UA must receive paperwork from recruits in order to announce their additions.
Mathurin committed to the Wildcats over Baylor in January so was not eligible to sign a letter-of-intent until Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
An all-WAC pick last season, Brown committed to the Wildcats on April 7, after announcing four days earlier he would consider a transfer from Seattle U.
UA coach Sean Miller did not comment on Brown and Mathurin, and typically is not available for comment once a season ends until he holds a late spring news conference to discuss all his additions. The Wildcats still have four open spots for next season.
