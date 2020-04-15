Arizona Wildcats make additions of Ben Mathurin, Terrell Brown official as signing day opens

Arizona already has an LOI from wing Dalen Terry, who signed during the fall period, and also has enrolled Georgetown transfer James Akinjo. The Wildcats also have a commitment from Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown, who can be officially announced once he signs scholarship papers.

UA coach Sean Miller did not comment on Brown and Mathurin, and typically is not available for comment once a season ends until he holds a late spring news conference to discuss all his additions. The Wildcats still have four open spots for next season.

