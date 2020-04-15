You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats make additions of Ben Mathurin, Terrell Brown official as signing day opens

Ben Mathurin

Ben Mathurin has been playing for NBA Global Academy.

 NBA Canada

Arizona officially welcomed Montreal freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin and grad transfer Terrell Brown via Twitter, signaling that the school has received their paperwork.

Mathurin (pronounced Ma-Thur-een) had been expected to sign a letter-of-intent while Brown, as a transfer, was instead to sign non-binding scholarship papers. UA must receive paperwork from recruits in order to announce their additions. 

Mathurin committed to the Wildcats over Baylor in January so was not eligible to sign a letter-of-intent until Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.

An all-WAC pick last season, Brown committed to the Wildcats on April 7, after announcing four days earlier he would consider a transfer from Seattle U.

Arizona already has an LOI from wing Dalen Terry, who signed during the fall period, and also has enrolled Georgetown transfer James Akinjo. The Wildcats also have a commitment from Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown, who can be officially announced once he signs scholarship papers.

UA coach Sean Miller did not comment on Brown and Mathurin, and typically is not available for comment once a season ends until he holds a late spring news conference to discuss all his additions. The Wildcats still have four open spots for next season. 

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

