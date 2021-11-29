Arizona Wildcats move to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona moved up six spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, after beating Sacramento State while several other teams in the middle of the poll lost.
The Pac-12 again still has three ranked teams, with UCLA dropping from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Gonzaga and USC rising from 24 to 20 after winning the Wooden Legacy event.
Duke took over the No. 1 spot after beating Gonzaga, while the Bulldogs dropped to No. 3.
FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP:
1 Duke
2 Gonzaga
3 Purdue
4 Baylor
5 UCLA
6 Texas
7 Kansas
8 Villanova
9 Arkansas
10 BYU
11 Kentucky
12 Houston
13 Alabama
14 Tennessee
15 Arizona
16 USC
17 Memphis
18 Auburn
19 Florida
20 Illinois
21 Colorado State
22 Iowa State
23 LSU
24 North Carolina
25 Connecticut