Arizona Wildcats move to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona moved up six spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, after beating Sacramento State while several other teams in the middle of the poll lost.

The Pac-12 again still has three ranked teams, with UCLA dropping from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Gonzaga and USC rising from 24 to 20 after winning the Wooden Legacy event.

Duke took over the No. 1 spot after beating Gonzaga, while the Bulldogs dropped to No. 3.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP:

1 Duke

2 Gonzaga

3 Purdue

4 Baylor

5 UCLA

6 Texas

7 Kansas

8 Villanova

9 Arkansas

10 BYU

11 Kentucky

12 Houston