Arizona Wildcats move to No. 3 in AP Top 25 basketball poll

After winning three times last week while both Auburn and Purdue suffered losses, Arizona returned to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday while Tommy Lloyd's old team at Gonzaga took over the top spot.

The Wildcats (22-2) were rated No. 4 last week before they beat ASU, Washington State and Washington all on the road. Auburn lost at Arkansas in overtime and Purdue lost 82-58 to Michigan.

While Gonzaga took over for Auburn at No. 1, the Tigers dropped only to No. 2, just ahead of Arizona while Purdue fell from third to fifth and Kentucky moved up to fourth.

Arizona also held the No. 3 in the Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 Top 25 polls before losing at UCLA on Jan. 25. The No. 3 spot is the highest Arizona has been ranked since the Wildcats were No. 2 heading into the 2017-18 Battle 4 Atlantis.

FWIW, I also had UA at No. 3 and submitted the same order of teams for the top four on my AP ballot.