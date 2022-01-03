Arizona Wildcats move up one spot to No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25

Thanks to Iowa State's home loss to Baylor, Arizona moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

In a week in which the Wildcats were idle because their games at UCLA and USC were postponed, the Cyclones lost to No. 1 Baylor 77-72 and dropped from No. 8 to No. 11.

The top of the poll remained unchanged, with No. 5 UCLA trailing only Baylor, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Gonzaga. Kansas was No. 6 and USC was No. 7, while no other Pac-12 teams received votes.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP.

Arizona is No. 4 in Sagarin and Torvik and No. 7 in Kenpom. A New Year's Eve update to ESPN's Bracketology has UA getting a No. 2 seed in the West.