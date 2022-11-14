 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 14 in first regular-season AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press' first regular-season Top 25 poll Monday.

The Wildcats (2-0) were ranked No. 17 in the preseason but received a boost after beating Nicholls and Southern at home last week while Villanova lost to Temple and Tennessee lost to Colorado.

FWIW, I didn't have Villanova nor Tennessee above Arizona in my preseason ballot so did not move the Wildcats from the No. 13 spot.

This was the full ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

1 North Carolina

2 Gonzaga

3 Houston

4 Baylor

5 Kentucky

6 Kansas

7 Arkansas

8 UCLA

9 Duke

10 Creighton

11 Texas

12 Indiana

13 Arizona

14 Alabama

15 TCU

16 Virginia

17 Michigan

18 Auburn

19 Villanova

20 Dayton

21 San Diego State

22 Tennessee

23 Texas Tech

24 Texas A&M

25 Illinois

Kerr Kriisa was Arizona's nominee for Pac-12 Player of the Week after posting a triple-double against Southern, though Colorado's K.J. Simpson earned the Buffs' nomination after posting 23 points and 10 rebounds in their upset of Tennessee at Nashville.

The award is expected to be announced later Monday.

