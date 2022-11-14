Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 14 in first regular-season AP Top 25 poll

Arizona moved up three spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press' first regular-season Top 25 poll Monday.
The Wildcats (2-0) were ranked No. 17 in the preseason but received a boost after beating Nicholls and Southern at home last week while Villanova lost to Temple and Tennessee lost to Colorado.
FWIW, I didn't have Villanova nor Tennessee above Arizona in my preseason ballot so did not move the Wildcats from the No. 13 spot.
This was the full ballot I submitted to the AP this week:
1 North Carolina
2 Gonzaga
3 Houston
4 Baylor
5 Kentucky
People are also reading…
6 Kansas
7 Arkansas
8 UCLA
9 Duke
10 Creighton
11 Texas
12 Indiana
13 Arizona
14 Alabama
15 TCU
16 Virginia
17 Michigan
18 Auburn
19 Villanova
20 Dayton
21 San Diego State
22 Tennessee
23 Texas Tech
24 Texas A&M
25 Illinois
Kerr Kriisa was Arizona's nominee for Pac-12 Player of the Week after posting a triple-double against Southern, though Colorado's K.J. Simpson earned the Buffs' nomination after posting 23 points and 10 rebounds in their upset of Tennessee at Nashville.
The award is expected to be announced later Monday.