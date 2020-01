Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 24 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Arizona moved up one spot to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll after a blowout win over ASU in its Pac-12 opener.

Colorado moved back into the poll at No 25 after beating Oregon but losing to Oregon State at home. Oregon slipped to No. 9.

Arizona is ranked No. 13 in NET, No. 11 in Kenpom, No. 22 in Sagarin and No. 6 in ESPN's BPI. CBS' updated bracket projection has the Wildcats as a No. 9 seed while ESPN had UA with a No. 5 seed entering the weekend.

FWIW, here was the ballot I submitted to the AP:

1 Duke

2 Gonzaga

3 Kansas