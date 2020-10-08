 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats move Wyoming basketball game to 2021-22

  • Updated
Colorado Wyoming Basketball

Hunter Maldonado, right, will be a redshirt senior if he plays for the Cowboys when they visit McKale Center in 2021-22. A third team all-Mountain West pick, Maldonado averaged 15.8 points per game last season.

 John Locher / The Associated Press 2019

Arizona made another move toward its restructured 2020-21 basketball schedule, pushing back its Nov. 10 date with Wyoming to the 2021-22 season.

The game will now be played at McKale Center on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Ryan Reynolds, UA's director of basketball operations.

Arizona and Wyoming signed the contract in May, after a "travel and play restrictions" clause was added that requires both parties to make a good faith effort to reschedule the game if it can't be played because of NCAA, conference or governmental order.

The NCAA pushed the official start date back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, making the Wyoming game unplayable as scheduled, and also reduced the total number of games a team can play from 31 to 27.

Already, Arizona's Nov. 16 game against LMU was taken off the schedule, according to LMU athletic director Craig Pintens, while the Wildcats' two other pre-Nov. 25 games (against NAU and Northern Colorado) have yet to be moved or canceled.

However, Reynolds said he anticipated UA would keep December home nonconference games against Cal State Bakersfield (Dec. 9), Cal Baptist (Dec. 16) and Montana (Dec. 22).

