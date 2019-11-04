Arizona freshman guard Nico Mannion was one of 50 players named to the Naismith Award's preseason watch list.
Mannion joined four other Pac-12 players on the list for one of the nation's major player of the year awards, including Oregon's Payton Pritchard, Oregon State's Tres Tinkle, Colorado's Isaiah Stewart and Washington's Isaiah Stewart.
Among other players the Wildcats will be facing this season also on the list: Baylor's Tristan Clark, Illinois' Ayo Dosumu and Gonzaga's Killian Tillie.
Senior wing Dylan Smith won the gold practice jersey for this week, following Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Devonaire Doutrive. Nnaji and Doutrive each won it twice last month.
Jeff Goodman ranks Mannion No. 32 and Josh Green No. 67 on his list of top 102 players in college basketball. Other Pac-12 players include Stewart (6), Wright (23), Pritchard (26), Tinkle (34), Washington's Jaden McDaniels (48) and Colorado's Tyler Bey (76).
Sports Illustrated ranks UA No. 42 nationally and fourth in the Pac-12 behind Oregon (17), Colorado (25) and Washington (32).