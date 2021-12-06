 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats No. 3 in NCAA's first NET ratings, stay at No. 11 in AP Top 25
Arizona Oregon St Basketball

Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) blocks a shot by Oregon State's Ahmad Rand (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday Dec. 5, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

Arizona was placed at No. 3 in the NCAA's first NET rankings of the season, behind only Purdue and LSU.

That puts UA coach Tommy Lloyd five spots above his old program, Gonzaga, and four spots ahead of another undefeated Pac-12 team, USC.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats (7-0) remained at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll. 

Later Monday, the Pac-12 will announce its Player of the Week award and UA's obvious nomination is Bennedict Mathurin, who had 29 points in UA's 90-65 win at Oregon State.

ICYMI, here's our full coverage from Corvallis: An updated game story, some postgame notes, and a seen-and-heard notebook.

