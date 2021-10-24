Arizona Wildcats' Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico set for 7 p.m.

Arizona's Nov. 1 exhibition game with Eastern New Mexico is set for 7 p.m. tipoff, while its Jan. 29 home game with ASU will tip off at 12:30 p.m.

The exhibition game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks while the Jan. 29 game will be carried on CBS.

The Wildcats faced Saint Mary's in a closed scrimmage in Phoenix on Saturday. While a little-understood NCAA rule kept UA from promoting the scrimmage beforehand -- though we had an advance look at it -- the school has tweeted out photos of the event.