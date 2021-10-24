 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats' Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico set for 7 p.m.
Arizona's Nov. 1 exhibition game with Eastern New Mexico is set for 7 p.m. tipoff, while its Jan. 29 home game with ASU will tip off at 12:30 p.m.

The exhibition game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks while the Jan. 29 game will be carried on CBS.

The Wildcats faced Saint Mary's in a closed scrimmage in Phoenix on Saturday. While a little-understood NCAA rule kept UA from promoting the scrimmage beforehand -- though we had an advance look at it -- the school has tweeted out photos of the event.

The Wildcats also made a road trip out of it, too, preparing them for the travel ahead, which includes two games in Las Vegas plus single games at OSU, Illinois and Tennessee all before Christmas. 

Here's Arizona's entire schedule for 2021-22 (Home games in ALL CAPS):

Oct. 2: RED-BLUE GAME, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Oct. 23: Saint Mary's, at Phoenix (closed scrimmage)

Nov. 1: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Nov. 9: NAU, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Nov 12: UTRGV, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Nov. 16: NORTH DAKOTA STATE (MGM Main Event), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Nov. 19: Wichita State (MGM Main Event), at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 21: Michigan or UNLV (MGM Main Event), at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m or 10 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 27: SACRAMENTO STATE, 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Dec. 2: WASHINGTON, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Dec. 5: at Oregon State, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 8: WYOMING, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 11: at Illinois, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 15: NORTHERN COLORADO, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Dec. 18: CAL BAPTIST, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona) 

Dec. 22: at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 30: at UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 2: at USC, 3 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 8: at ASU, 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Jan. 13: COLORADO, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Jan. 20: at Stanford, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 23: at Cal, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Jan. 29: ASU, 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 13)

Feb. 3: UCLA, 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 5: USC, 3 p.m (Ch. 11)

Feb. 10: at Washington State, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 12: at Washington, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Feb. 17: OREGON STATE, 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

Feb. 19: OREGON, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 24: at Utah, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 26: at Colorado, 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

March 3: STANFORD, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

March 5: CAL, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

March 9-12: Pac-12 Tournament, at Las Vegas (Pac-12 Networks, Fox Sports 1 and Ch. 11)

