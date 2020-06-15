Arizona Wildcats offer multiple 2022 basketball recruiting targets
  • Updated

Irish forward ND Okafor played in the FIBA U16 European Championships in 2019.

 FIBA

On the first day that college coaches can directly contact class of 2022 recruits Monday, Arizona came out running.

The Wildcats dished out new scholarship offers to Ireland forward ND Okafor, Minnesota forward Cam Heide, Las Vegas point guard Milos Uzan, Texas center Lee Dort and Long Beach guard Christian Watson while also checking in directly with previously offered 2022 players such as Nevada guard Skyy Clark, Gilbert center Dylan Anderson and Los Angeles forward Kijani Wright.

On 247 Sports' latest 2022 player rankings, Wright is ranked No. 10, Dort is 13, Clark 18, Heiden 39, Anderson 42 and Uzon 87.

As an international player, Okafor is not ranked but he averaged 16.1 points and 14.3 rebounds in the FIBA U16 European Championships in 2019. 

Christian Koloko is apparently taking advantage of his time by working out a lot.

Utah transfer Both Gach is heading to Minnesota.

ICYMI, ESPN updated its 2021 player rankings last week. Among the UA targets high in those are Seattle forward Paolo Banchero at No. 3, Henderson (Nev.) guard Jaden Hardy at No. 4, Oregon center Nate Bittle at 8, Sunrise Christian forward Kendall Brown at No. 16 and Long Beach forward Peyton Watson (Christian's older brother) at No. 24.

ASU is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team (at No. 18) in NBC Sports' early Top 25. UCLA (23) and Stanford (25) also made the list, while Oregon was just outside.

His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'
His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'

The Arizona Wildcats' newest assistant coach says his passion "from Day 1" has been impacting lives.

“We could say,'Coach,' but at the end of the day it's about impacting these student athletes’ lives, giving them guidance … who's experienced the things that they're going to experience, and then putting them in position to be successful, not only on the court but in life."

