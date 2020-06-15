Arizona Wildcats offer multiple 2022 basketball recruiting targets

On the first day that college coaches can directly contact class of 2022 recruits Monday, Arizona came out running.
The Wildcats dished out new scholarship offers to Ireland forward ND Okafor, Minnesota forward Cam Heide, Las Vegas point guard Milos Uzan, Texas center Lee Dort and Long Beach guard Christian Watson while also checking in directly with previously offered 2022 players such as Nevada guard Skyy Clark, Gilbert center Dylan Anderson and Los Angeles forward Kijani Wright.
Blessed to have received an offer from Arizona wildcats🙏🏾#🐻 pic.twitter.com/ZMFxKeNLYi— ND OKAFOR (@Nd_Okafor23) June 15, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! Thank you to Coach Murphy, Coach Miller and staff!#beardown🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KWVsge8Jzu— Christian Watson (@chriswatsonnnn) June 15, 2020
On 247 Sports' latest 2022 player rankings, Wright is ranked No. 10, Dort is 13, Clark 18, Heiden 39, Anderson 42 and Uzon 87.
As an international player, Okafor is not ranked but he averaged 16.1 points and 14.3 rebounds in the FIBA U16 European Championships in 2019.
Christian Koloko is apparently taking advantage of his time by working out a lot.
Utah transfer Both Gach is heading to Minnesota.
I would love to give a huge Thank you to all the schools that took the time to recruit me but at this time I’m excited to commit to the University of Minnesota and join coach Pitino and his staff ..... Excited to be back home 〽️ 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/NeIeN2AtQB— Both Gach (@TutBoth) June 15, 2020
ICYMI, ESPN updated its 2021 player rankings last week. Among the UA targets high in those are Seattle forward Paolo Banchero at No. 3, Henderson (Nev.) guard Jaden Hardy at No. 4, Oregon center Nate Bittle at 8, Sunrise Christian forward Kendall Brown at No. 16 and Long Beach forward Peyton Watson (Christian's older brother) at No. 24.
ASU is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team (at No. 18) in NBC Sports' early Top 25. UCLA (23) and Stanford (25) also made the list, while Oregon was just outside.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!