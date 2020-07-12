Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2022 point guard Shyheim Parm

Arizona's in-person-less 2022 recruiting efforts continued this weekend, with the Wildcats extending a scholarship offer to 2022 point guard Shyheim Parm of San Bernardino, Calif.

After a great talk with Coach Miller I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from The University of Arizona #BearDown pic.twitter.com/njA6A63gYA — Shyheim Parm (@shymoney03) July 11, 2020

Parm is not among the 80 ranked players on 247's 2022 list, though 2022 rankings are likely to change and expand dramatically once regular events start happening again.

According to 247, Parm also has offers to NAU, Cal Poly, Cal Baptist and Idaho State.