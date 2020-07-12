Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2022 point guard Shyheim Parm

Arizona's in-person-less 2022 recruiting efforts continued this weekend, with the Wildcats extending a scholarship offer to 2022 point guard Shyheim Parm of San Bernardino, Calif.
After a great talk with Coach Miller I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from The University of Arizona #BearDown pic.twitter.com/njA6A63gYA— Shyheim Parm (@shymoney03) July 11, 2020
Parm is not among the 80 ranked players on 247's 2022 list, though 2022 rankings are likely to change and expand dramatically once regular events start happening again.
According to 247, Parm also has offers to NAU, Cal Poly, Cal Baptist and Idaho State.
Parm plays for the West Coast Elite program that has a strong Arizona connection. West Coast Elite produced five of Arizona's players last season and has hired former UA associate head coach Mark Phelps as a 17U coach. Its affiliate, Silver Waves media, has hired Book Richardson for podcasts and mock NBA draft work.
Dalen Terry turned 18 today, which means he'll likely be one of the Pac-12's youngest players next season.
Happy 18th Birthday @DalenTerry! pic.twitter.com/NkmxZo2s5B— Al Terry (@iamalterry) July 12, 2020
The box score for Herd That's final TBT game is attached. Ryan Luther had 11 points and four rebounds. TBT semifinal games will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.
