Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 7-2 juco center Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-2 rising sophomore who averaged 3.7 blocks per game for John Logan (junior) College last season, said he has been offered an Arizona scholarship by Arizona.

Originally from Hopkinsville, Ky., Sharp is now playing for the same Illinois school where former UA forward Jesse Perry became a first-team junior college all-American.

According to 24/7, Sharp also has offers from Cincinnati and Oregon.

