Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 7-2 juco center Jamarion Sharp

Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-2 rising sophomore who averaged 3.7 blocks per game for John Logan (junior) College last season, said he has been offered an Arizona scholarship by Arizona.
Blessed and thankful to say that I have received an offer from Arizona Wildcats pic.twitter.com/6qoHYfbRgG— Jamarion (@Jaammaarion) August 14, 2020
Originally from Hopkinsville, Ky., Sharp is now playing for the same Illinois school where former UA forward Jesse Perry became a first-team junior college all-American.
According to 24/7, Sharp also has offers from Cincinnati and Oregon.
