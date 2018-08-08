Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo NEW

Arizona is reaching out to the Belgian youth talent pool again, offering a scholarship to 6-foot-10 forward Vrenz Bleijenbergh of the Antwerp Giants and class of 2019.

Seems like Omar Thielemans is up for the idea of having two Belgians on the Arizona roster, too.

Thielemans and Bleijenbergh are familar with each other not only in basketball — having played on opposite U18 teams (Ostend and Antwerp) in this event — but also in Fortnite.

Stanford pulled in an extra player for next season in four-star Connecticut forward Jaiden Delaire, who reclassified from 2019 to 2018. According to Rule of Tree, he took the opening vacated by Reid Travis.

UA target Zeke Nnaji received a scholarship offer from Kansas.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball