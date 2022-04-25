 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to five-star 2023 forward Kwame Evans

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Arizona has jumped into the race for five-star forward Kwame Evans, with the No. 2-rated player in the class of 2023 posting Monday that he received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

That suggests the multiskilled, 6-foot-9 Evans could amend a top five list he posted on April 5 that included Indiana, Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky and UCLA.

Evans is scheduled to make an official visit to Oregon later this week after playing for Team Durant during the first two EYBL weekends this month. Among his top EYBL games this month: He had 14 points and nine rebound against Team Takeover on April 10 while collecting 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks on Saturday against Mokan Elite.

UA commit Kylan Boswell also had a big weekend of EYBL ball, averaging 12.8 points over four games in Indiana. He had 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist against the Georgia Stars.

