Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to former Marana High standout D'Marco Dunn

Former Marana High School standout D'Marco Dunn may have moved to Fayetteville, N.C., but the Arizona Wildcats are trying to pull him back with a scholarship offer.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona ‼️ pic.twitter.com/la5sTbTMCs— D’Marco (@dmarcodunn) May 27, 2020
Dunn, who also picked up recent offers from Wake Forest and Louisville in a recruitment that has picked up considerable steam, is rated a three-star in 247's composite rankings but 247 has him in four-star territory at No. 90 overall.
"Dunn has good size and length for a shooting guard and is a respectable athlete," 247 analyst Josh Gershon wrote. "He still has a physically immature frame with plenty of room to gain strength. He looks as if he has grown at least an inch since last year."
Gershon said Dunn's best attribute is his shooting ability, especially off the catch on the perimeter.
Dunn played for the Phoenix-based Powerhouse Hoops club last summer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!