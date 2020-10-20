 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2021 guard Shane Dezonie
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2021 guard Shane Dezonie

  • Updated
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2021 guard Shane Dezonie, according to Brewster Academy coach Jason Smith.

Rated No. 97 overall in 2021 by ESPN and 125 by 247 Sports, the 6-4 Dezonie also picked up an offer from ASU last month. According to his 247 profile, Dezonie has also drawn interest from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Clemson and Kansas State among others. He's originally listed as being from Tobyhanna, Pa.

Arizona is also emerging as a favorite to land a four-star combo guard, 6-5 Shane Nowell of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Wash.

