Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2021 guard Shane Dezonie

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2021 guard Shane Dezonie, according to Brewster Academy coach Jason Smith.
Arizona is the latest program to offer Brewster Academy guard Shane Dezonie ‘21 @iamshanedezonie #BearDown pic.twitter.com/E0ArFowjMf— Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) October 20, 2020
Rated No. 97 overall in 2021 by ESPN and 125 by 247 Sports, the 6-4 Dezonie also picked up an offer from ASU last month. According to his 247 profile, Dezonie has also drawn interest from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Clemson and Kansas State among others. He's originally listed as being from Tobyhanna, Pa.
Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley and his staff just completed a virtual meeting with four-star senior Shane Dezonie, he told @Stockrisers.Sun Devils making a major push, offered him a scholarship this weekend. pic.twitter.com/zedSKfcqcD— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 29, 2020
Arizona is also emerging as a favorite to land a four-star combo guard, 6-5 Shane Nowell of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Wash.
