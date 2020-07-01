Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2022 point guard Koren Johnson

The Arizona Wildcats stuck another recruiting arm into the Seattle talent pool, offering a scholarship to four-star 2022 point guard Koren Johnson.
Humble and very blessed to say that after a great conversation with Coach Miller, I have received an offer from The University Of Arizona! ##Gowildcats 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ewiDyX3ptU— Koren Johnson (@KorenJohnson2) July 2, 2020
Eric Bossi's Rivals analysis of Johnson noted his poise and high-motor game, noting that he played his best in important situations.
According to 247 Sports, Johnson entered June with offers from Montana, San Diego and Washington then added offers from LMU, Pepperdine and Washington State.
Johnson's UA offer was something Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown is apparently pretty excited about...
YA DIGGGGGGGG! ITS UPPPPPPPPP https://t.co/M8R4e8xqI7— Terrell Brown (@TerrellNBrown) July 2, 2020
