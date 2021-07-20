Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2023 forward Matas Buzelis

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2023 forward Matas Buzelis, according to On3 Recruits.

Buzelis, a forward from the Chicago area who is now playing for New Hampshire's Brewster Academy, has been listed at 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9 but describes himself as a "6-10 PG" on Twitter.

According to 247, Buzelis also holds offers from UCLA, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas and DePaul. He has impressed while playing for Mac Irvin Fire 16U this summer.

UA target Jaden Bradley is the EYBL's assist leader so far (6.5) while he's tied for fifth in scoring (20.2). Another UA target, Shaedon Sharpe, is third in scoring at 21.6 points per game.