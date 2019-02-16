Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

Arizona offered a scholarship to Sierra Canyon forward Terren Frank, a four-star power forward in the class of 2020.

Frank is a teammate of UA signee Christian Koloko, a center from the class of 2019. He's rated No. 32 overall by ESPN and No. 89 by 247 Sports.

Other schools offering Frank include USC, TCU, SDSU and Oregon State.

