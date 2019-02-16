Arizona offered a scholarship to Sierra Canyon forward Terren Frank, a four-star power forward in the class of 2020.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arizona!! @SCanyonSports @scanyonbball @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/fAdruf7ROI— Terren Frank (@TerrenFrank) February 17, 2019
Frank is a teammate of UA signee Christian Koloko, a center from the class of 2019. He's rated No. 32 overall by ESPN and No. 89 by 247 Sports.
Other schools offering Frank include USC, TCU, SDSU and Oregon State.
Miller breaks down 2019 recruiting class
A news conference Oct. 23, 2018, at McKale Center was about more than just the Arizona Wildcats' season. Coach Sean Miller introduced four players — Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Christian Koloko and Terry Armstrong — who signed for 2019. A fifth commit, Zeke Nnaji, is expected to sign this spring.
Here's a look at the four newest Wildcats:
Nico Mannion
Position: Point guard
Ranking: 5-star, No. 1 point guard
Hometown: Phoenix (Pinnacle HS)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Date committed: Sept. 14, 2018
Highlights:
Sean Miller says: "I give Nico a lot of credit because he was the first to jump on board. And true to being a great point guard, you lead from the front both on offense and defense but oftentimes you lead off the court as well. And in so many ways him and his family made it OK to come to Arizona this fall. He paved the way for others to join him. Obviously, him and Josh Green are very good friends because they play on the summer circuit together but Nico is somebody that walks in the door with great size and athleticism but I think a complete and total understanding of how to play the position. I wouldn’t consider him just a pass-first point guard; I would call him an all-everything point guard. He can score. He can really finish in transition but he also knows how to get others involved."
Josh Green
Position: Small forward, shooting guard
Ranking: 5-star, No. 3 small forward
Hometown: Australia (IMG Academy, Florida)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190 pounds
Date committed: Oct. 4, 2018
Highlights:
Sean Miller says: "Josh can play either wing spot. I think his shot is really developing, that’s probably the thing that’s happened for him the most in the last four or five months even though he had (summertime) shoulder surgery just watching him shoot the ball he’s really on the right track. I saw that because everything else is really in place. He has a 6-11 wingspan, he’s physically strong right now, an excellent defensive player, and is someone who has limitless potential and a lot like Terry and Christian, a great teammate, somebody who loves the game that we’ve known for a long time and again regardless of who he is today I think we have a lot to work with and develop to allow him to grow and become an even better player. Obviously amazing excited to have Josh as well."
Christian Koloko
Position: Center
Ranking: 3-star, No. 31 center
Hometown: Cameroon (Sierra Canyon HS, California)
Height: 7-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Date committed: Sept. 23, 2018
Highlights:
Sean Miller says: "Christian is a player we targeted almost from Day 1 for two reasons: One, he’s 7 feet tall and he’s got great hands. He started playing basketball in middle school and he’s an international student that comes from a great family and also is an excellent student. But I think the best is yet to come for him, his ability to catch the ball, his work ethic. I think his unselfish manner gives you somebody who can play the enter position in the way the game is played today. He’s the furthest thing from just a plodder or a 7-foot project. His mobility on offense and defense might be his greatest gift. I look forward to really helping him develop."
Terry Armstrong
Position: Shooting guard
Ranking: 4-star, No. 5 shooting guard
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona (Bella Vista Prep)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 185 pounds
Date committed: Oct. 24, 2018
Highlights:
Sean Miller says: "Born and raised in the state of Michigan, and I say that because Terry brings a toughness to our program that I think all of us love to have as coaches. He also has great size for a wing and guard. It’s not that he does one thing well. It’s the versatility that jumps off the page when you watch him and I think the best is yet to come. He’s in a program right now that’s playing against the best competition in America at the high-school level and I’m really excited for him, anxious for him to have a great senior year. I think he’ll be able to come in and impact our program right away."