Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star son of Dikembe Mutombo
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star son of Dikembe Mutombo

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Ryan Mutombo, a four-star class of 2021 center who is the son of former NBA all-star Dikembe Mutombo.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Ryan Mutombo has also recently tweeted that he's received offers from Georgia, North Carolina A&T and Tennessee State. According to 247 Sports, he also has offers from Georgetown, Stanford and Georgia Tech.

Analyst Evan Daniels of 247 called Mutombo a "late bloomer with major upside," noting his length, strong frame, good hands and touch around the basket.

Not surprisingly, Mutombo has been developing some of the same shot-blocking skills that his father is well known for.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'
Arizona Wildcats basketball

His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'

  • Updated

The Arizona Wildcats' newest assistant coach says his passion "from Day 1" has been impacting lives.

“We could say,'Coach,' but at the end of the day it's about impacting these student athletes’ lives, giving them guidance … who's experienced the things that they're going to experience, and then putting them in position to be successful, not only on the court but in life."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News