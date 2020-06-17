Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star son of Dikembe Mutombo

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Ryan Mutombo, a four-star class of 2021 center who is the son of former NBA all-star Dikembe Mutombo.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! ❤️💙 #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/R7LXyjFIRo— Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) June 17, 2020
The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Ryan Mutombo has also recently tweeted that he's received offers from Georgia, North Carolina A&T and Tennessee State. According to 247 Sports, he also has offers from Georgetown, Stanford and Georgia Tech.
Analyst Evan Daniels of 247 called Mutombo a "late bloomer with major upside," noting his length, strong frame, good hands and touch around the basket.
Not surprisingly, Mutombo has been developing some of the same shot-blocking skills that his father is well known for.
