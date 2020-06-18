Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star Texas forward Rylan Griffen

Arizona and Baylor have offered scholarships to four-star class of 2022 forward Rylan Griffen, according to Stockrisers.
The 6-foot-4, 165-pound rising junior has also drawn interest from Duke, Kansas and Kansas State, telling Stockrisers that he spent the longest time talking to Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer when coaches could begin directly contacting 2022 players on Monday.
Arizona also sent out a host of other offers on Monday, then gave out offers to 2022 center Elvis Nnaji and 2021 center Ryan Mutombo on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!