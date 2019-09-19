The Arizona Wildcats went back to work on that Hillcrest Prep pipeline this week, offering a scholarship to five-star class of 2022 center Sadraque Nganga.
Top-rated sophomore 2022 prospect Sadraque Nganga has now been offered by Sean Miller and the University of Arizona staff. @hillcrest_prep pic.twitter.com/yDIWytR5GU— Anthony Ray (@ArizonaPreps) September 19, 2019
Already, the Wildcats have landed former Hillcrest players Deandre Ayton and Josh Green, along with a commitment from 2020 Hillcrest guard Dalen Terry. The Wildcats also appear to have a good shot at landing Hillcrest wing Puff Johnson, who transferred from Pennsylvania last month, and are also recruiting five-star 2021 power forward Michael Foster.
That's four of the five players in Hillcrest's potential starting lineup this season, all squarely on UA's radar. Terry, Foster and Johnson are expected to attend Arizona's Red-Blue Game on Sept. 27 and it wouldn't be a surprise if Nganga joined them.
While the Wildcats don't often offer scholarships to 15-year-olds entering their sophomore seasons, Nganga was a logical target. The native of Angola has opened eyes since settling in Arizona, playing for Compass Prep last season and now moving to Hillcrest.
West Coast Elite, where Green and Nico Mannion played club ball, now has two UA 2021 targets among its best players: Center Nathan Bittle, forward Harrison Hornery.
West Coast Elite Under Armour @wceua Top Players in 2021. #westcoastelite #wceua #ALLIN #wethewest pic.twitter.com/Nh87xXenSb— Ryan Silver (@RyanSilver1) September 18, 2019
Parker Jackson-Cartwright is playing point guard -- and selling tickets -- in England.
A message from @unrulymino0 🎫 https://t.co/2PRYSpWLwN#GoNix pic.twitter.com/zvKCOgey59— Cheshire Phoenix (@CheshireNix) September 17, 2019
ICYMI, former UA target DJ Steward picked Duke.