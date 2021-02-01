 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Oklahoma point guard Adante Holiman
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Oklahoma point guard Adante Holiman

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona has offered a scholarship to class of 2022 Oklahoma point guard Adante Holiman.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound guard, Holiman indicated on Twitter that UA assistant coach Jason Terry has been involved in his recruitment.

Holiman isn't ranked by 247 or in its composite rankings, while it's not clear where ESPN has him. An ESPN listing of Holiman has four stars but he's not in ESPN's list of 60 top players for 2022.

All rankings of 2022 players, of course, have been difficult because of the lack of club ball last summer and, in some cases, a lack of high school ball this winter.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News