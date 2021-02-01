Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Oklahoma point guard Adante Holiman

Arizona has offered a scholarship to class of 2022 Oklahoma point guard Adante Holiman.
A 5-foot-9, 160-pound guard, Holiman indicated on Twitter that UA assistant coach Jason Terry has been involved in his recruitment.
Holiman isn't ranked by 247 or in its composite rankings, while it's not clear where ESPN has him. An ESPN listing of Holiman has four stars but he's not in ESPN's list of 60 top players for 2022.
All rankings of 2022 players, of course, have been difficult because of the lack of club ball last summer and, in some cases, a lack of high school ball this winter.
#ATGTG Humbled and Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Miller and Coach Terry and the University of Arizona #gowildcats pic.twitter.com/jC4UwWLnLE— Adante’ Holiman (@TeHoliman) February 1, 2021