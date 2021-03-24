Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Senegalese 7-footer Momo Cisse of Hillcrest Prep

Arizona has offered a scholarship to 7-foot center Mustapha (Momo) Cisse of Senegal, according to Pro Insight, having quickly gained attention after arriving at Hillcrest Prep this season.
Arizona, Georgia + DePaul are the latest to offer 7’ @hillcrest_prep 2022 big Momo Cisse.Our senior basketball analyst, @tyler_glazier, caught Momo in person at @madehoops in AZ and was impressed with his mobility, interior defense, + rebounding activity.Stock continues to 📈 pic.twitter.com/w0z2jFGHg4— Pro Insight (@_proinsight) March 22, 2021
According to 247's Jerry Meyer, Cisse had been training in Monaco before arriving in the United States in January and impressing at Hillcrest. ASU, Georgia and UMass have also offered him scholarships, according to 247.
After the Pac-12 put four teams in the Sweet 16, Larry Scott told the Los Angeles Times "it's important to show grace to the (selection) committee this year."
Among the things Scott could be bitter about is that the committee's decisions will result in the Pac-12 losing one of its best two Final Four contenders when Oregon and USC meet in the Sweet 16.
Jon Wilner breaks down why that matchup was allowed to happen.
UCLA players broke out of the bubble at the zoo.
A little fresh air & trip to the Indianapolis Zoo.#GoBruins | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Is8OrrDjxM— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 23, 2021