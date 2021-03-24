 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Senegalese 7-footer Momo Cisse of Hillcrest Prep
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Senegalese 7-footer Momo Cisse of Hillcrest Prep

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

Arizona has offered a scholarship to 7-foot center Mustapha (Momo) Cisse of Senegal, according to Pro Insight, having quickly gained attention after arriving at Hillcrest Prep this season.

According to 247's Jerry Meyer, Cisse had been training in Monaco before arriving in the United States in January and impressing at Hillcrest. ASU, Georgia and UMass have also offered him scholarships, according to 247.

After the Pac-12 put four teams in the Sweet 16, Larry Scott told the Los Angeles Times "it's important to show grace to the (selection) committee this year."

Among the things Scott could be bitter about is that the committee's decisions will result in the Pac-12 losing one of its best two Final Four contenders when Oregon and USC meet in the Sweet 16.

Jon Wilner breaks down why that matchup was allowed to happen.

UCLA players broke out of the bubble at the zoo.

Washington's Erik Stevenson has entered the transfer portal.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News