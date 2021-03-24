Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Senegalese 7-footer Momo Cisse of Hillcrest Prep

After the Pac-12 put four teams in the Sweet 16, Larry Scott told the Los Angeles Times "it's important to show grace to the (selection) committee this year."

Among the things Scott could be bitter about is that the committee's decisions will result in the Pac-12 losing one of its best two Final Four contenders when Oregon and USC meet in the Sweet 16.

Jon Wilner breaks down why that matchup was allowed to happen.