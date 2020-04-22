Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Turkish forward Tibet Gorener

Arizona has made a late scholarship offer to Tibet Gorener, a 6-foot-8 Turkish forward in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports.
Playing last season for Orange Lutheran (Gabe York's alma mater), Gorener is a consensus top 150 player in the class of 2020 but 247 rates him a four-star at No. 90 overall.
247 analyst Josh Gershon wrote that Gorener is "an outstanding perimeter shooter with a high basketball IQ who has improved his ball skills and rebounding."
Gorener is also considering Creighton, Utah State and UConn after previously considering Nebraska and UCSB.
