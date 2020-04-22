Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Turkish forward Tibet Gorener
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Turkish forward Tibet Gorener

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona has made a late scholarship offer to Tibet Gorener, a 6-foot-8 Turkish forward in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports.

Playing last season for Orange Lutheran (Gabe York's alma mater), Gorener is a consensus top 150 player in the class of 2020 but 247 rates him a four-star at No. 90 overall.

247 analyst Josh Gershon wrote that Gorener is "an outstanding perimeter shooter with a high basketball IQ who has improved his ball skills and rebounding." 

Gorener is also considering Creighton, Utah State and UConn after previously considering Nebraska and UCSB.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News