Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

Four-star forward Osasere Ighodaro of Phoenix Desert Vista announced a final four that did not include Arizona, eliminating the Wildcats a month after they offered him a scholarship.

Meanwhile, UA offered a scholarship to three-star 2020 forward Kerwin Walton of Minnesota and to three-star small forward Chibuzo Agbo of San Diego.

Walton, who played with Zeke Nnaji for Hopkins High School's state-title team last season, drew good reviews with his play at the Adidas Summer Championships last week.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles