Four-star forward Osasere Ighodaro of Phoenix Desert Vista announced a final four that did not include Arizona, eliminating the Wildcats a month after they offered him a scholarship.
Thank you to all the coaches and schools that have recruited me. With that being said, these are my final 4 schools. pic.twitter.com/DnkxGuTodc— oso❗️ (@_oso_i) July 16, 2019
Meanwhile, UA offered a scholarship to three-star 2020 forward Kerwin Walton of Minnesota and to three-star small forward Chibuzo Agbo of San Diego.
Thankful to have received an offer from University of Arizona! pic.twitter.com/Jzo4MbjX81— Chibuzo Agbo (@Babybuzzo) July 16, 2019
Walton, who played with Zeke Nnaji for Hopkins High School's state-title team last season, drew good reviews with his play at the Adidas Summer Championships last week.