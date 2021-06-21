Arizona Wildcats offer scholarships to guards Kylan Boswell (2023) and Collin Chandler (2022)

In an interview with the Star and Goazcats after his final game Sunday, Boswell said UA special assistant TJ Benson told him that Tommy Lloyd and the staff would be watching him in Glendale.

He said "they were coming down here to watch us, so just play hard, have a motor," Boswell said. "I want all the coaches know I'm (putting it all) on the court."

Boswell said Sunday he had offers from Stanford, Illinois, UCLA, USC George Mason and Eastern Washington, plus interest from Arizona, Washington Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville.

Boswell tweeted later Sunday that he received offers from Kansas and from Texas, while on Monday he said he received offers from Texas Tech and UNLV.