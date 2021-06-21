Arizona Wildcats offer scholarships to guards Kylan Boswell (2023) and Collin Chandler (2022)

Arizona was among several schools offering Corona (Calif.) Centennial class of 2023 guard Kylan Boswell a scholarship after the Section 7 event in Glendale over the weekend.
I had a Great conversation with Coach Lloyd and thankful for the offer to @ArizonaMBB pic.twitter.com/xl7xVroSsU— Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz) June 21, 2021
Farmington, Utah, guard Collin Chandler also tweeted that he received an offer from Arizona, though his team did not play in Section 7. Chandler took a visit to Stanford earlier this month and he's previously taken unofficials to BYU and Utah. He drew two predictions saying he would play for Utah before the Utes' coaching change.
Thank you to Coach Lloyd and the rest of the University of Arizona staff for believing in me and offering a scholarship!! @ArizonaMBB @UtahProspects pic.twitter.com/X1bB4TNMOh— collin chandler (@collinchand13r) June 21, 2021
In an interview with the Star and Goazcats after his final game Sunday, Boswell said UA special assistant TJ Benson told him that Tommy Lloyd and the staff would be watching him in Glendale.
He said "they were coming down here to watch us, so just play hard, have a motor," Boswell said. "I want all the coaches know I'm (putting it all) on the court."
Boswell said Sunday he had offers from Stanford, Illinois, UCLA, USC George Mason and Eastern Washington, plus interest from Arizona, Washington Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville.
Boswell tweeted later Sunday that he received offers from Kansas and from Texas, while on Monday he said he received offers from Texas Tech and UNLV.
Bennedict Mathurin is now listed on a 19-player roster for Canada's senior team, still expected to play U19 next month but with a chance of making the country's 12-player Olympic qualifying team.
Canada will host a last-ditch qualifier next week in Victoria, British Columbia.
Brett Kavanaugh's opinion Monday doesn't bode well for the NCAA and Yahoo's Dan Wetzel says it's the organization's fault for the Supreme Court's ruling.
While Monday's ruling was limited in scope, among other things, it could result in schools now battling over internships they can line their athletes up for.
