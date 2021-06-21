 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarships to guards Kylan Boswell (2023) and Collin Chandler (2022)
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarships to guards Kylan Boswell (2023) and Collin Chandler (2022)

Corona Centennial guard Kylan Boswell is interviewed and photographed after a Section 7 game on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

Arizona was among several schools offering Corona (Calif.) Centennial class of 2023 guard Kylan Boswell a scholarship after the Section 7 event in Glendale over the weekend.

Farmington, Utah, guard Collin Chandler also tweeted that he received an offer from Arizona, though his team did not play in Section 7. Chandler took a visit to Stanford earlier this month and he's previously taken unofficials to BYU and Utah. He drew two predictions saying he would play for Utah before the Utes' coaching change.

In an interview with the Star and Goazcats after his final game Sunday, Boswell said UA special assistant TJ Benson told him that Tommy Lloyd and the staff would be watching him in Glendale.

He said "they were coming down here to watch us, so just play hard, have a motor," Boswell said. "I want all the coaches know I'm (putting it all) on the court."

Boswell said Sunday he had offers from Stanford, Illinois, UCLA, USC George Mason and Eastern Washington, plus interest from Arizona, Washington Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville.

Boswell tweeted later Sunday that he received offers from Kansas and from Texas, while on Monday he said he received offers from Texas Tech and UNLV.

Boswell is not yet rated by either ESPN, Rivals or 247 but his offers suggest he will be considered at least a four-star prospect soon. The pandemic has made it challenging for rating the class of 2023 and 2024 players until now.

Bennedict Mathurin is now listed on a 19-player roster for Canada's senior team, still expected to play U19 next month but with a chance of making the country's 12-player Olympic qualifying team.

Canada will host a last-ditch qualifier next week in Victoria, British Columbia.

Brett Kavanaugh's opinion Monday doesn't bode well for the NCAA and Yahoo's Dan Wetzel says it's the organization's fault for the Supreme Court's ruling.

While Monday's ruling was limited in scope, among other things, it could result in schools now battling over internships they can line their athletes up for.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News