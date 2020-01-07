Arizona Wildcats officially add Georgetown transfer James Akinjo

Arizona officially announced it has added Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, indicating the school has received his scholarship papers.
Excited to welcome James Akinjo to the family!#BearDown #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/XxPpU6ZTLh— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) January 7, 2020
Akinjo is expected to enroll for the spring semester that begins Jan. 15 and will become eligible at the end of the fall semester on Dec. 17, barring an NCAA waiver that allows him to play earlier. NCAA rules require that undergraduate transfers sit out a year in residence at their new schools.
Akinjo announced he would transfer to Arizona on New Year's Eve, just after midnight Pacific time.
Originally a UConn commit from Oakland who considered UA out of high school, Akinjo was averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists while averaging a team-high 30.7 minutes when he left Georgetown last month.
Akinjo visited the Wildcats for their Dec. 14 game with Gonzaga. He was also considering the Bulldogs.
Now that Akinjo is official, UA coach Sean Miller will be able to discuss him at his weekly news conference this afternoon at McKale Center.
As a redshirting transfer, Akinjo will not be able to travel with the Wildcats so likely won't meet them until after they return from Oregon on Sunday night.
Alex Tchikou, a four-star power forward from the class of 2021 now playing for Glendale Dream City, says Arizona has offered him a scholarship.
Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona 🏀💙 pic.twitter.com/XCplgZMif0— Alex Tchikou (@tcalex0) January 7, 2020
The Las Vegas-area forward played for Brewster Academy last season before transferring to the new program in Glendale.