Arizona Wildcats officially announce signing of French guard Adama Bal
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats officially announce signing of French guard Adama Bal

Adama Bal shoots in a FIBA U16 European Championships game in 2019.

 FIBA

Arizona announced the signing of French guard Adama Bal, who committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

The program's tweet signifies that the school has received Bal's letter-of-intent to play for the Wildcats in 2021-22.

New Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has now officially added three players to the 2021-22 roster -- Bal, Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo and Utah transfer Pelle Larsson -- plus he has received a commitment from 2022 stretch-four Dylan Anderson.

