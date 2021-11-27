Arizona Wildcats overpower Sacramento State in 105-59 win at McKale Center

Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points and Christian Koloko added another 20 despite spraining his ankle early in the second half, while Arizona overpowered Sacramento State 105-59 on Saturday at McKale Center.
Koloko left the game after playing four minutes in the second half but UA said afterward that Koloko's sprain does not appear to be serious. He is expected to play in the Wildcats' next game, their Pac-12 opener against Washington on Thursday at McKale Center.
With a typically balanced and pass-happy attack, the Wildcats had five total players in double figures and scored 30 of their 37 baskets off assists. It was the first time Arizona had dished 30 assists in a game in over two decades, since the Wildcats had 30 against Washington State on Feb. 10, 2001.
The win made it a perfect November for the 6-0 Wildcats, who easily won three early home games, then beat Wichita State and Michigan in Las Vegas last week before taking care of the Hornets. Their 105 points was the most UA has scored in regulation since the 2008-09 season, when the Wildcats beat Washington 106-97 at McKale Center.
UA will next open early Pac-12 play by hosting Washington on Thursday at McKale Center and play its first true road game of the season on Dec. 5 at Oregon State.
Sacramento State dropped to 3-3, having lost to Arizona in the teams’ first-ever matchup.
By the time the Wildcats had a lineup of all reserves and walk-ons after the final media timeout, with 3:30 left, Arizona had outscored Sacramento State 50-18 in the paint and outrebouded them 43-19. The Wildcats not only held the Hornets to just 35.8% shooting to that point but also allowed them to offensively rebound only one of their 32 missed shots.
Ahead 47-22 at halftime, Arizona went on a 15-0 romp to start the first half, keeping McKale Center fans on their feet through the first media timeout. Sacramento State was 0-3 from the field over the first four minutes when it could get a shot off, while turning the ball over four times in that span.
Christian Koloko turned one of those steals into an art form, stealing the ball on a bad pass from Sacramento State’s Bryce Fowler near midcourt, then passing to Kriisa, who tossed it back to Koloko for a dunk that made it 56-22.
The Hornets did manage a 9-0 run right after the timeout, however, thanks in part to turnovers from Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin. But two 3-pointers within 81 seconds from Kim Aiken helped put the Wildcats back ahead 70-35 entering the final 12 minutes and they were up 88-42 with 6:42 left when UA coach Tommy Lloyd took Mathurin, Tubelis and Dalen Terry out for good.
In the first half, Tubelis had 17 points while the Wildcats took a 47-22 halftime lead over Sacramento State. Koloko added 10 points and five rebounds for Arizona, which shot 50% overall from the field. Bennedict Mathurin added six rebounds while Kerr Kriisa had six assists.
The Wildcats outscored Sacramento State 28-8 in the paint and were so dominant on the glass that the Hornets rebounded only one of their 23 missed shots. Overall, Sacramento State shot just 25.8%.
The Wildcats dominated defensively and inside right away, taking an early 17-5 lead and went ahead 21-20 eight minutes into the game. At that point UA had outscored Sac State in the paint 14-2 and outrebounded them 8-34 while holding the Hornets to just 3-for-11 shooting.
The Wildcats picked up two offensive rebounds on one sequence midway through the second half, allowing Kriisa to take three straight 3-point attempts. The sophomore point guard finally hit the last one after offensive rebounds from Dalen Terry and Aiken helped get the first two back to him.
Arizona led comfortably throughout the half, taking a 25-point lead in the final minute when Justin Kier hit a 3-pointer.