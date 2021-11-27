Arizona Wildcats overpower Sacramento State in 105-59 win at McKale Center

By the time the Wildcats had a lineup of all reserves and walk-ons after the final media timeout, with 3:30 left, Arizona had outscored Sacramento State 50-18 in the paint and outrebouded them 43-19. The Wildcats not only held the Hornets to just 35.8% shooting to that point but also allowed them to offensively rebound only one of their 32 missed shots.

Ahead 47-22 at halftime, Arizona went on a 15-0 romp to start the first half, keeping McKale Center fans on their feet through the first media timeout. Sacramento State was 0-3 from the field over the first four minutes when it could get a shot off, while turning the ball over four times in that span.

Christian Koloko turned one of those steals into an art form, stealing the ball on a bad pass from Sacramento State’s Bryce Fowler near midcourt, then passing to Kriisa, who tossed it back to Koloko for a dunk that made it 56-22.

The Hornets did manage a 9-0 run right after the timeout, however, thanks in part to turnovers from Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin. But two 3-pointers within 81 seconds from Kim Aiken helped put the Wildcats back ahead 70-35 entering the final 12 minutes and they were up 88-42 with 6:42 left when UA coach Tommy Lloyd took Mathurin, Tubelis and Dalen Terry out for good.

.