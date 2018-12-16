Considering what happened Saturday night at McKale Center, Sunday is one of those days where you go through the record books to find some perspective.
So here’s what I’ve been able to confirm so far:
• Arizona’s minus-32 rebounding margin in its 58-49 loss to Baylor was by far the worst of the Sean Miller era. The next worst was minus-16 to Colorado in the 2016 Pac-12 Tournament, a game the Wildcats still managed to win 82-78.
There were also three minus-14 games: To Gonzaga at Seattle in 2011-12 (a 71-60 loss), at North Carolina State in 2010-11 (a 72-62 win) and at UCLA later in 2010-11 (a 71-49 loss).
• The Wildcats’ 49 points scored tied their second lowest output of the Miller era and lowest ever at McKale Center under Miller.
UA scored 49 in that UCLA game in 2010-11 and just 46 in a 63-46 loss at San Diego State early in Miller’s first season of 2009-10 (when the Wildcats were outrebounded by 13).
• While Arizona’s performance against zone defense is tougher to quantify, the Wildcats’ 35.8 percent shooting was by far its worst performance of the season, with their 40.7 percent mark against Iowa State the next worst.
The 35.8 percent was the worst UA has shot since hitting just 33.3 percent at Utah in 2014-15; however, the Utes shot only 30.9 percent in that game and the Wildcats won 60-58.
UA faced some zone defense against Cal Poly earlier this season but this was a different response.
When Miller was asked about not playing well against the zone, he said:
“We didn’t do anything well, though,” Miller said. “It’s the first time that this group was playing against the zone and obviously we kind of had that deer-in-headlights look and guys have to make people better.”
“The way they choose to play zone it’s not about carving it up with plays,” Miller said. “It’s about putting players in the right position and drive to pass and move the ball quickly and getting it in the middle, getting it in the middle and allowing those guys to be able to turn and face.
“You learn more and more about your team as the season goes but we didn’t make good plays when we got it in the middle. Sometimes we had some turnovers. But 50-19, 18 offensive rebounds? That was the story.”
About an hour after the game, UA corrected its box score to read that Baylor had collected 51 rebounds instead of 50.
Baylor coach Scott Drew was respectful of Arizona and Miller after the game.
“The fans are unbelievable and coach Miller is one of the best coaches in the country, and obviously, Arizona doesn’t beat themselves,” Drew said. “We knew we had to come in and play at a level that gave us a chance to win and rebound. Didn’t take care of the ball great (Baylor had 20 turnovers) but I loved their effort and intensity.”
Rawle Alkins' promotion to the Bulls gives UA 12 active NBA players.
The Star's coverage from Saturday's game is attached, along with PDFs of the box score and updated UA stats.