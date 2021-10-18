Arizona Wildcats pick up 29th most votes in preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Tommy Lloyd's first Arizona team is expected to perform at nearly a Top 25 level, according to the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Wildcats received 26 points in voting among 63 media voters, putting them 29th overall in the voting.

The Pac-12 had only two teams included in the Top 25 despite putting four teams in the Sweet 16 last season. UCLA was ranked No. 2, gaining the only first place votes (eight) other than top-ranked Gonzaga.

Oregon was ranked 13th while USC was not ranked after losing Evan Mobley from its Elite Eight team. The Trojans received the 28th most points in voting totals, however.

FWIW, here was the preseason Top 25 ballot I submitted to the AP:

1 Gonzaga

2 UCLA

3 Texas

4 Villanova

5 Kansas

6 Purdue

7 Michigan

8 Houston

9 Illinois

10 Duke