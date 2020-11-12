 Skip to main content
Arizona picked fifth in Pac-12 men's basketball poll, but no Wildcats named all-conference
University of Arizona vs UCLA

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) bounces off of Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) trying to dribble into space in the first half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona did not have any players among the 15 selected for the Pac-12's preseason all-league teams released Thursday, though point guard James Akinjo was named honorable mention for receiving at least four votes.

Ten players were named to the first team and five players to the second team, in a format that mirrors the Pac-12's postseason all-league teams. Voting for the preseason teams is done by media who regularly cover the league while voting for the postseason teams is done by the league's 12 coaches.

Here's the full all-conference teams:

First team

Timmy Allen Jr. F Utah

Matt Bradley Jr. G California

Oscar da Silva Sr. F Stanford

Chris Duarte Sr. G Oregon

Remy Martin Sr. G Arizona State

Evan Mobley Fr. F USC

Will Richardson Jr. G Oregon

Chris Smith Sr. G UCLA

Ziaire Williams Fr. F Stanford

McKinley Wright IV Sr. G Colorado

Second team

Isaac Bonton Sr. G Washington State

Tyger Campbell R-So. G UCLA

Josh Christopher Fr. G Arizona State

Ethan Thompson Sr. G Oregon State

Alonzo Verge Jr. Sr. G Arizona State

Honorable mention (received at least four votes): James Akinjo (Jr., Arizona), Evan Battey (Jr., Colorado), Quade Green (Sr., Washington), Jalen Hill (R-Jr., UCLA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (So., UCLA).

Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 men's basketball race while UCLA edged out ASU and Oregon atop the conference's annual preseason poll released Thursday in advance of its media day.

In a poll of media members who regularly cover the league, ASU was finished second, followed by Oregon, Stanford and then Arizona. The Wildcats return only three reserves from a team that tied for fifth place last season, but have the conference's top-rated recruiting class.

The media has correctly predicted the winner in five of the past seven seasons, counting a prediction of Oregon winning in 2016-17 when the Ducks wound up tied with Arizona for first place.

The full results of the poll, with total points received and first-place votes in parentheses:

1. UCLA (9) 251

2. ASU (5) 246

3. Oregon (7) 241

4. Stanford (1) 209

5. Arizona 173

6. USC (1) 154

7. Colorado 149

8. Utah 131

9. Washington 85

10. California 65

11. Washington State 54

12. Oregon State 36

The Pac-12 preseason poll, and the conference's weekly awards are voted on by media while the Pac-12's postseason awards are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.

