Arizona picked fifth in Pac-12 men's basketball poll, but no Wildcats named all-conference

Arizona did not have any players among the 15 selected for the Pac-12's preseason all-league teams released Thursday, though point guard James Akinjo was named honorable mention for receiving at least four votes.
Ten players were named to the first team and five players to the second team, in a format that mirrors the Pac-12's postseason all-league teams. Voting for the preseason teams is done by media who regularly cover the league while voting for the postseason teams is done by the league's 12 coaches.
Here's the full all-conference teams:
First team
Timmy Allen Jr. F Utah
Matt Bradley Jr. G California
Oscar da Silva Sr. F Stanford
Chris Duarte Sr. G Oregon
Remy Martin Sr. G Arizona State
Evan Mobley Fr. F USC
Will Richardson Jr. G Oregon
Chris Smith Sr. G UCLA
Ziaire Williams Fr. F Stanford
McKinley Wright IV Sr. G Colorado
Second team
Isaac Bonton Sr. G Washington State
Tyger Campbell R-So. G UCLA
Josh Christopher Fr. G Arizona State
Ethan Thompson Sr. G Oregon State
Alonzo Verge Jr. Sr. G Arizona State
Honorable mention (received at least four votes): James Akinjo (Jr., Arizona), Evan Battey (Jr., Colorado), Quade Green (Sr., Washington), Jalen Hill (R-Jr., UCLA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (So., UCLA).
Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 men's basketball race while UCLA edged out ASU and Oregon atop the conference's annual preseason poll released Thursday in advance of its media day.
In a poll of media members who regularly cover the league, ASU was finished second, followed by Oregon, Stanford and then Arizona. The Wildcats return only three reserves from a team that tied for fifth place last season, but have the conference's top-rated recruiting class.
The media has correctly predicted the winner in five of the past seven seasons, counting a prediction of Oregon winning in 2016-17 when the Ducks wound up tied with Arizona for first place.
The full results of the poll, with total points received and first-place votes in parentheses:
1. UCLA (9) 251
2. ASU (5) 246
3. Oregon (7) 241
4. Stanford (1) 209
5. Arizona 173
6. USC (1) 154
7. Colorado 149
8. Utah 131
9. Washington 85
10. California 65
11. Washington State 54
12. Oregon State 36
The Pac-12 is expected to release its preseason all-conference teams later Thursday morning and then hold 30-minute virtual interviews with the head coach and a selected player from each team.
The Pac-12 preseason poll, and the conference's weekly awards are voted on by media while the Pac-12's postseason awards are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.
