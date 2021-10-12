Arizona Wildcats picked to finish fifth in Pac-12 women's basketball race

SAN FRANCISCO -- Despite reaching the NCAA championship game last season, the Arizona Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the official Pac-12 women's basketball poll.

Defending national champion Stanford was picked to finish first, receiving 11 of 12 first-place votes from the league's head coaches, followed by Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State.

While Stanford returns nearly all its key players from the team that beat Arizona in the championship game last season, the Wildcats have a deep roster but lost star guard Aari McDonald.

The poll was released Tuesday morning in advance of the conference's annual preseason women's basketball media day.

Full results of the poll, with total points and first-place votes in parentheses: